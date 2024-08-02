El Pasoans Fighting Hunger announce graduation ceremony for the Spark! Training Program

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)—El Pasoans Fighting Hunger announced the inaugural graduation ceremony for the Spark! Training Program. The program celebrates the achievements of 15 students who have completed an intensive 8-week job skills training program. During the program, the students earned five significant certifications: ServSafe, OSHA, Forklift, CLA (Certified Logistics Associate), and CLT (Certified Logistics Technician).

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger board member Mark Mathis will deliver the keynote speech. His message will focus on the importance of community support and leadership in fostering economic growth and personal development.

A particular highlight of the event will be the presentation of a check from Wells Fargo, demonstrating their commitment to supporting local job training initiatives and community development.

The event will take place on August 2nd at 2:30 PM at EPFH.