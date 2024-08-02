Housing Opportunity Management Enterprise Celebrates First Home Purchase

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprise (HOME) announced the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program. After three years of participation, one Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) participant closed on his first home.

This achievement marks a step towards self-sufficiency and homeownership for the participant, showcasing the tangible benefits of the FSS program. The program's mission is to support participants in increasing their earned income and reducing dependency on public assistance and rental subsidies, thereby promoting self-sufficiency and financial independence.

HOME's program, a voluntary initiative, combines participants through the HCV program with"supportive services tailored to each participant's needs, including financial literacy, job training, and homeownership readiness. Participants build savings in an escrow account, which they receive upon completing their goals and exiting the program.