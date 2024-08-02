UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance remembering August 3rd

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance, in collaboration with the Mexican American Cultural Center, will present "Acts of Kindness: The El Paso Play." This theatrical montage is inspired by interviews conducted in El Paso, the year after the mass shooting at Walmart that claimed the lives of twenty-three innocent people.

The play aims to honor the victims and survivors of the tragedy, while promoting collective healing and understanding. It is written in monologue form, with personal experiences from people in the El Paso Community, including doctors, politicians, historians, and reporters.

ABC-7 spoke to Carolina Flores Parada, one of the six actors of the play and Brittany Conyers, the stage manager of the play.

Flores Parada is a UTEP graduate and a Juarez resident, she says when she read the script, she identified with it and has encountered feelings with the production, "It's more like mad than sad because I have different experiences like from the past from Juarez like you just experience violence at some point or another, one form or another. So for me it's like, oh, like again. And for it to happen on this side it was just like frustrating."

Conyers recently moved to El Paso five years ago, she says this play has a lot of emotions, "I think every single person who comes is going to get a little something different out of it. I think every single person will leave feeling like they're a part of something bigger."

Acts of Kindness will be free to the public and presented at the El Paso Museum of Art on August 2 at 7:00 p.m. and August 3 and 4 at 1:00 p.m.

A licensed mental health therapist will be present at each performance.