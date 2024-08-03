1 child killed after wind gust sends bounce house airborne at baseball game

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Local Maryland officials say one child was killed and another was injured after a wind gust blew a bounce house into the air at a baseball game. Charles County government said in a news release that it happened Friday night in Waldorf, Maryland. The release says the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team was playing a game at the time, and the bounce house was carried about 15 to 20 feet up in the air. A 5-year-old boy from La Plata, Maryland, was flown to Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second child also was flown out by Maryland State Police with non-life-threatening injuries.

