Bloomberg apologizes for premature story on prisoner swap and disciplines the journalists involved

Bloomberg News is apologizing for a premature story written last week about the prisoner exchange involving the United States and Russia and says it has disciplined the journalists involved. The story was put out by Bloomberg hours before an embargo was lifted by the White House. The embargo was put in place to ensure the exchange had been safely completed. Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait says he wrote to each of the former prisoners to apologize, as well as to the editor of the Wall Street Journal, which employed detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich.

