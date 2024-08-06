El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Hosts Brew at the Zoo

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)—El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is brewing an after-hours celebration for adults called Brew at the Zoo on Saturday, September 14. Tickets for the fun-filled, after-hours event are now on sale. The 21-and-older event features dozens of craft breweries serving over 100 varieties of ales, lagers, porters, hoppy IPAs, smooth stouts, and more. Beer sampling will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until activities close at 11 p.m. The Zoo’s Passport and Grasslands Cafés will be selling classic beer grub. Visitors will enjoy entertainment, including DJs and carnival games such as mechanical bull riding, ax throwing, and hippo chow-down. Select animal exhibits will also be open.

Advance tickets are on sale on the El Paso Zoo website.

General Admission tickets: $38 pre-sale and $45 on the event day. Premium tickets are also available and include:

One-hour early admission.

Exclusive beer tastings.

Special food sampling.

Cool swag for $75 per person.

The El Paso Zoo encourages all attendees to drink responsibly and take advantage of public transportation, shared-ride services or purchase a discounted designated driver ticket for a friend.

Guest must be at least 21 years of age, with a valid ID

The last entry is 9 p.m.

There are no refunds or exchanges.

Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo support the El Paso Zoo’s. https://www.elpasozoo.org/