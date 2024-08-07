Canutillo ISD kicks off first week of school

CANUTILLO, TX (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District is welcoming the students back to the classrooms this week!

The district passed the $387 million dollar bond at the end of last school year, in May. This will kick off some major projects, including building a new school and repair existing ones.

