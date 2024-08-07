Skip to Content
Canutillo ISD kicks off first week of school

CANUTILLO, TX (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District is welcoming the students back to the classrooms this week!

The district passed the $387 million dollar bond at the end of last school year, in May. This will kick off some major projects, including building a new school and repair existing ones.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso to hear more about the projects and what's in store for this school year. We have live reports with Superintendent, Dr. Pedro Galaviz

