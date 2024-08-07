Polish man sentenced to four months, deported from Denmark for June assault on Danish prime minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Polish man was sentenced to four months in jail for assaulting the Danish prime minister as well as separate sexual harassment charges. He will also be deported and banned from returning to Denmark for the next six years. The unidentified 39-year-old man, held in pretrial custody since the assault, has been charged with punching Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s right shoulder with a clenched fist, causing her to lose her balance but not fall. The prime minister suffered whiplash at the time. Frederiksen suffered whiplash at the time. The Copenhagen District Court issued Wednesday the sentencing, which the defendant didn’t appeal. The man had also confessed before the court to other charges including sexual harassment.

