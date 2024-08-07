Words of Wisdom with Rosa Guerrero: The importance of discipline in the classroom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Teacher, dancer, humanitarian, community icon and lifelong educator Rosa Guerrero has taught thousands of Borderland students.

Guerrero continues to share wisdom with those returning to the classroom. In this installment, Guerrero focuses on the importance of discipline and respect.

She said teaching taught her all about discipline, and that was one of the biggest takeaways from her career.

"If somebody corrects you, it's the best thing in the world. My father used “Si la corigen, Aprenda": If they correct you, you learn.” Some people don’t want to be corrected. We need to be corrected. We need to fix what we're doing wrong. And I think kids nowadays need to be as flexible as we were."

Guerrero said parents are the first teachers, and she said it all begins at home.

She said today's generation is largely influenced by what we watch and listen to.

"Their senses are being distorted. They need to hear and be quiet. And the parents too, the parents are going 100 miles an hour, and they are not paying attention to the children. To be a parent is to be a teacher. Parents are the first teachers. And I think I was a mother, and the teacher, and grandma and now a great grandma. And I'm learning in every, every vocation you learn."

