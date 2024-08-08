Oregon city at heart of Supreme Court homelessness ruling votes to ban camping except in some areas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The small Oregon city at the heart of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on outdoor sleeping bans has voted to prohibit camping but establish certain areas where homeless people can go. The Grants Pass City Council voted Wednesday to ban camping on public property, including parks, and create four sites across the city where homeless people can go set up their tents. The ordinance comes after the Supreme Court ruled in a case brought by Grants Pass that cities can enforce outdoor sleeping bans. The new rules are set to take effect once the federal injunction that previously prevented the city from enforcing its camping ban officially lifts.

