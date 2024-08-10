2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 11: US women go for basketball gold, closing ceremony

PARIS (AP) — Sunday is the final day for the Paris Olympics. The day will end with the closing ceremony at Stade de France, but 14 gold medals will be decided first. It begins with the women’s marathon in the morning and continues with the men’s handball final between Denmark and Germany. The women’s volleyball final sees the Americans defending their title against first-time finalist Italy. Competition concludes with host France facing the U.S. in the women’s basketball final. The Americans are trying to become the first team — in any sport — to win eight consecutive Olympic gold medals, breaking a tie with the U.S. men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68.

