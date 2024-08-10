German open water athlete falls ill after swimming in the Seine River

PARIS (AP) — German swimmer Leonie Beck says she became ill after competing in the women’s open water race at the Paris Olympics, despite assurances that the water in the Seine River was safe. Beck posted on Instagram a picture of herself giving a thumbs up but looking ill. She wrote that she “vomited 9 times yesterday + diarrhea.” Paris organizers insist there’s no definitive proof that swimming in the Seine has caused any illnesses. Concerns about the long-polluted waterway came to the forefront after Paris organizers decided to hold 10-kilometer open water races and swimming portions of the triathlon in the iconic river. Despite a massive cleanup project, there were disruptions to the schedule and several athletes fell ill after the triathlon.

