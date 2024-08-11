Vance hails Trump’s Fed idea and pushes back against criticism over past words on American families

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance used a round of news show appearances to disparage the Democratic ticket and promote Donald Trump’s record and second-term plans. The Ohio senator also defended himself from criticism over past remarks that have become a campaign issue. In a series of taped interviews that aired Sunday, Vance said there was merit to Trump’s suggestion that presidents have more control of U.S. monetary policy. Vance also kept up the GOP line that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrats’ vice presidential candidate, had exaggerated his military record. Vance also tried to clarify Trump’s position on abortion.

