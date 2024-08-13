Future of El Paso Multipurpose Center could be up for voting in November

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council is expected to make a decision that could possibly put the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Facility back for voting in November. City leaders will hold a public hearing during today’s city council meeting to discuss placing the project on the November 5 ballot. This would give residents the option to decide whether or not to revoke the city’s authority to issue the remaining bonds for the facility.

The Multipurpose Center was originally approved as part of the 2012 Quality of Life bond but has faced years of delays. If the ordinance is approved today, the November vote could determine whether the project moves forward or is scrapped entirely.

Some council members say it is time to take it to the voters, stating that the money left from the bond is not enough to complete what was promised to voters over a decade ago.

As part of the council’s preparations, a proposed communication strategy will also be up for discussion. The plan includes hosting nine community meetings: one in each council district and one hybrid meeting. This will provide voters detailed information about the ballot item.

The strategy also involves funding for an educational campaign, including mailers, a dedicated website, social media outreach, and other public engagement efforts.

ABC-7 spoke to Laura Cruz-Acosta, communications director for the City of El Paso who emphasizes that the communication campaign is designed to be educational, not persuasive. “The efforts that we're undertaking is simply educational. By voting yes it means ‘X’ by voting no, it means ‘Y’, whatever it might be that the council members direct staff, we're going to be providing basic information in terms of what is on ballot and what it means if you go in one direction or another,” says Cruz-Acosta.

During today’s public hearing residents will be able to voice their opinions before the council makes the final decision. If the communication strategy is approved, it will be implemented prior to the November election, this will ensure that voters are fully informed about the potential impacts of their decision.

The city council meeting starts at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The community is encouraged to attend and provide their input on the proposed ballot item and communication plan.

This is a developing story, count on ABC-7 to bring you the latest on council’s decision.