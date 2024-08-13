Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of 11-year-old girl in a London tourism hot spot

LONDON (AP) — A man accused of stabbing an 11-year-old girl in London’s bustling theater district has been charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors say the man put the girl in a headlock and stabbed her eight times. The girl was seriously wounded. The 32-year-old Romanian citizen was held after appearing Tuesday in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The girl’s mother was initially believed to be injured in the attack because she was covered in her daughter’s blood. Police say there is no suggestion the attack was terror-related and officers don’t believe the suspect knew the victim. Police thanked a shop employee and bystanders for stopping the attack.

