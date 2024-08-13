Renard Johnson files for El Paso mayoral race

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local businessman Renard Johnson officially filed for candidacy in the El Paso mayoral race on August 13.

In a meeting with reporters, Johnson said his campaign is focusing on lowering property taxes, addressing public safety, and improving quality of life.

Johnson says his vison for El Paso includes a focus on expanding opportunities in industries like aerospace, cybersecurity, medicine, and technology.

He is running against city representatives Cassandra Hernandez, Brian Kennedy, Marco Contreras, Steven Winters, Ryan Houle, and Jacob Chavira.