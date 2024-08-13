UN rights chief concerned about arbitrary detentions and excessive force in Venezuela’s crackdown

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ top human rights official has expressed concern over arbitrary detentions and “disproportionate use of force” in Venezuela as security forces crack down after the country’s disputed presidential election. Forces loyal to President Nicolás Maduro have rounded up more than 2,000 people for demonstrating against him or casting doubt on his claims that he won a third term in last month’s election despite strong evidence he lost. The U.N. human rights office says that in most of the cases it has documented, detainees haven’t been allowed to appoint lawyers of their choice or have contact with their families.

