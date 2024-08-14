Ohio family reaches $7M settlement in fatal police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr.

The family of an Ohio man who was shot and killed by a former sheriff’s deputy will receive $7 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit over the December 2020 shooting. The Franklin County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the settlement late last month. Twenty-three-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. was shot multiple times in December 2020 as he tried to enter his grandmother’s Columbus home. His death was one of several involving Black people killed by white Ohio law enforcement officers over the past decade that sparked national outrage and cries for police reform.

