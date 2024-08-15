Federal judge reinforces order for heat protection for Louisiana inmates at prison farm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge is ordering officials at Louisiana’s penitentiary to increase shade and take other steps to protect prisoners doing agricultural labor from dangerous heat. Thursday’s order from U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson in Baton Rouge reinforces an order he issued in July. His latest order cites photographs provided by the advocacy group that sued over conditions for inmates working the “farm line” at the immense prison farm. He said they show a single pop-up tent on an expansive field, with nowhere to sit, little protection from the sun and too little room.

