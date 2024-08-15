Nevada gaming regulators accuse Resorts World casino of accommodating illegal gambling

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada gaming regulators have accused the Resorts World casino of turning a blind eye to illegal bookmaking. The Gaming Control Board says the casino approved millions of dollars in credits for people involved in illegal dealings without ensuring they had assets to back it up. This includes Mathew Bowyer, the bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani and pleaded guilty this month to running an illegal gambling business. The board is asking the Nevada Gaming Commission to fine Resorts World and potentially suspend or revoke the casino’s license. Resorts World says it is communicating with the board to resolve the issues.

