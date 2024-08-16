Is El Paso a cat city or a dog city? How you can participate in the 31st Happiness Happens Here Telethon this weekend

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Humane Society of El Paso is hosting their 31st Annual Happiness Happens Here Telethon presented by Mark Worley, this Saturday, August 17 on ABC-7.

This event is the largest fundraiser for the organization, all proceeds will go to help provide food, shelter, medical care and socialization services to the 4,000 vulnerable animals served by HSEP each year.

Donations can be made by texting "Dog" or "Cat" to 915-615-2720 or online at by clicking here!

Tune into Good Morning El Paso to learn how to participate and start donating today. We will have live reports all morning featuring some of the furry friends at HSEP.