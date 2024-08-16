Jury convicts white Florida woman in fatal shooting of her Black neighbor during ongoing dispute

A Florida jury has convicted a white woman accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of her Black neighbor amid an ongoing feud over the neighbor’s children. Susan Lorincz, 60, faces up to 30 years in prison in the June 2023 killing of 35-year-old Ajike “A.J.” Owens, a mother of four, in Ocala, Florida. Lorincz claimed she fired her .380-caliber handgun through her front door in self-defense because Owens was pounding on the door and yelling at her. Jurors got the case Friday after closing arguments from attorneys. Circuit Judge Robert W, Hodges did not immediately set a sentencing date but ordered a background report to be done on Lorincz.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.