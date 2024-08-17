Sudan’s paramilitary fighters killed 85 people in an attack on a central village, residents say

CAIRO (AP) — Fighters from Sudan’s paramilitary group have rampaged through a central village, looting and burning and killing at least 85 people, including women and children. The latest atrocity in the country’s 18-month conflict was reported Saturday by authorities and residents. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began attacking Galgani in the central province of Sennar late in July. Sudan’s Foreign Ministry says they opened fire on unarmed residents on Thursday after they resisted attempts to abduct and sexually assault women and girls. The RSF has been repeatedly accused of massacres and other gross violations across the country since the war started in April last year.

