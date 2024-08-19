Aces coach Becky Hammon again disputes Dearica Hamby’s claims of mistreatment during pregnancy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon again disputed former Aces player Dearica Hamby’s claim the Aces mistreated her and traded her because of her pregnancy. “It didn’t happen,” Hammon said Sunday after the Aces beat Hamby and the Los Angeles Sparks 87-71. Hamby, traded to Los Angeles in January 2023, played for the organization from 2015-22, beginning when the Aces were based in San Antonio. Hamby, who went public with her accusations last year, sued the WNBA and her former team in federal court last Monday. Hammon previously refuted the allegations, saying in May 2023 that Hamby was traded for strategic reasons, namely putting the club in position to sign likely future Hall of Famer Candace Parker.

