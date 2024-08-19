Professional credentials questioned of El Paso city manager finalist

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is addressing questions about the qualifications and professional licensures held by a finalist to be the next city manager. It surrounds Nicole Ferrini, who is currently the city's Climate and Sustainability Officer.

The El Paso Times reported Friday afternoon about a letter that was drafted but not released by the El Paso chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). The draft letter alleges that Ferrini was wrongly representing herself as an architect.

In a resume obtained by ABC-7 submitted for the city manager search, Ferrini's states she holds bachelor's degrees in architecture and interior design from Texas Tech University. ABC-7 has reached out to Texas Tech for more details and confirmation.

As for the letter of complaint, ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso AIA chapter and received a statement response from it's president, Rida Asfahani:

"The El Paso Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA El Paso) has learned that a letter of complaint was drafted by a general member of the organization. This draft letter was not created by, endorsed or distributed by the AIA El Paso Chapter, nor its executive committee. The AIA El Paso Chapter does not have authority over the registration of professional licensing credentials in the State of Texas – therefore the Chapter defers on these matters to the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners (TBAE)."

An online records search with the TBAE does show that Ferrini did hold a certification as an interior designer, starting in 2005 and voluntarily surrendered in 2012. The board's website notes "It is against the law for any individual to claim to be an architect, landscape architect or registered interior designer unless he or she is registered by this Board."

ABC-7 also reached out to the City of El Paso about the questions. City Spokesperson Laura Curz-Acosta sent our newsroom this statement:

"As noted in Nicole's resume she does have a Bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University which includes education in the architecture field. She has a degree in Interior Design from the College of Human Sciences at Texas Tech University. As indicated in her resume, she has worked in the field of architecture as a managing principal in an architecture firm, a project manager and a designer.

"It should be important to note that the position of City Manager does not require an architecture license."

Ferrini herself was not available for interview, as none of the city manager finalists are available until the selection process is completed