El Paso City Council discusses appointment of new city manager

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council selected Dionne Mack as the next city manager after a lengthy closed-door meeting.

In a 6-2 vote, Mack becomes the new City Manager taking over for Interim City Manager Cary Westin who's been in place for over a year.

Selected City Manager Mack has worked for the city of El Paso for 14 years, she was the Deputy City Manager for Quality of Life.

Today, the City Council discussed Mack's appointment during the executive session. Council members went into executive session for nearly six hours and took "no" action.

Neither the selection process nor candidate interviews have been discussed or presented during regular sessions.

"So my goal is just to be as helpful as I can to assist with some of the things that maybe she didn't have purview over, that I can be helpful going forward, as she assumes a new role on the 3rd of September," said Interim City Manager Cary Westin.

Westin also told ABC-7 that he would stay for now to effect a good transition for continuity.

"I was very happy that the city council actually selected, local candidates. I think it sends a strong message to the community that we do have the talent here within the city, that we have people really do understand the culture and understand the needs of our community," Westin added.

No final details on Mack's contract, compensations, or benefits have been released by the city yet.