Police add fences ahead of second planned day of protests in Chicago for Democratic convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Police have added additional security fences at a Chicago park where protesters clashed with police near the site of the Democratic National Convention ahead of a second day of planned protests Tuesday, including one outside the Israeli Consulate. The park, located a block from the convention arena, served as a destination point for a march of thousands on Monday calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Several dozen activists broke off from the main group, breached the fencing, and were pushed back by police, resulting in multiple arrests. Police planned to give an update on arrest numbers Tuesday morning.

