Rapper NBA Youngboy to plead guilty to Louisiana gun charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rapper NBA YoungBoy has agreed to plead guilty to a federal weapons charge once the case is transferred from Louisiana to Utah, where he faces unrelated charges accusing him of running a prescription drug fraud ring. News outlets report court documents filed last week show the rapper waived his right to a trial in Baton Rouge. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick then moved jurisdiction to the federal court in Salt Lake City. The rapper’s real name is Kentrell Gaulden. He also signed notice of his intent to enter his guilty plea once the case is transferred to Utah. Gaulden faces up to 10 years in prison in the weapons case.

