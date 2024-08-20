Shiloh Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, officially drops Pitt surname

One of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children has officially dropped “Pitt” from her name. A Los Angeles court granted a petition from the third-eldest child of the former couple to legally change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. She initially filed the petition to make the name change official on May 27, the day she turned 18. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and a judge declared them single in 2019, but the divorce case has not been finalized with custody and financial issues still in dispute.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.