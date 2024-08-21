How well do you know the US Open? Try an AP quiz about the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament
AP Tennis Writer
How well do you know the U.S. Open? The year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament begins Monday on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The AP has written a quiz to test your tennis knowledge. Who was the last player to win at least two titles in a row at the U.S. Open? Who was the last man to win a year’s last three Grand Slam titles? When did the U.S. Tennis Association introduce equal prize money for men and women at the U.S. Open?