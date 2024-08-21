West El Paso residents seek answers for the August 12th power outage

EL PASO, Texas (KIVA) -- It's been over a week since the 9 hour long power outage that affected 4,000 residents. One viewer notified ABC-7 that she had to discard around $500 worth of food. According to the FDA, food left in a refrigerator without power for more than 4 hours should be discarded.

The viewer said after she did that, she reached out El Paso Electric to see if they would reimburse her. She says she was directed to contact Bain Construction to file a claim. Bain Construction is the company working at the corner of Helen of Troy and Resler Dr.

Bain Construction advised her she would need to contact El Paso Water. El Paso Water told her she was misinformed and was again referred back to Bain Construction to file a claim.

ABC-7 reached out to Bain Construction and they said they have no comment on the matter, meanwhile residents shared stories with me about how they lost food, medicine and had to spend money for a hotel room due to extreme temperatures in their homes. One resident said her family left for the day and when they returned later that evening the temperature was still 88 degrees.

A representative for Texas Department Insurance advise residents to consultant with their insurance company. He says in some cases you are able to be reimbursed for groceries without paying a deductible.