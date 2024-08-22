Skip to Content
Ex-politician tells a Nevada jury he didn't kill a Las Vegas investigative reporter

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Democratic politician on trial for murder has told a Nevada jury that he didn’t kill a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him. Robert Telles abruptly ended his direct testimony Thursday after about 2 1/2 hours in his trial for the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal journalist Jeff German. Telles said he was out for a walk and went to a gym during the hours that German was killed and that he’s not the kind of person who could commit such a crime. He faces life in prison if convicted.

