Injured Montana man survives on creek water for 5 days after motorcycle crash on mountain road
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a Montana motorcyclist who was missing for five days after crashing along an Idaho mountain highway survived by drinking creek water until he was found. Zachary Demoss was badly injured in the crash but managed to hold on until searchers found him on Aug. 16. Demoss had been riding along Highway 12 with two other people. The travelers became separated, and the traveling companions began searching for the 24-year-old after they pulled over and he never joined them. Idaho law enforcement agencies had begun scaling down the search, but family members kept looking on foot until Demoss was found.