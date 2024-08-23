Both sides argue for resolution of verdict dispute in New Hampshire youth center abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge is getting closer to resolving a dispute over the $38 million awarded nearly four months ago in a landmark lawsuit over abuse at the state’s youth detention center. Jurors awarded the money in May to David Meehan, whose allegations about abuse at the Youth Development Center sparked a broad criminal investigation and more than 1,000 lawsuits. But jurors also found the state liable for only one incident of abuse, and state law caps such damages at $475,000 per incident. Both sides had until this week to file motions and supporting documents. Meehan’s lawyers want the judge to set aside the part of the verdict related to incidents or order a new trial just on that issue. The state wants the cap imposed.

