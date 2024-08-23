Delaware election officials communicated with lieutenant governor’s office amid finance scandal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Delaware election officials communicated with one or more aides in Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long’s office last year amid a scandal involving her campaign finance reports. The emails show that Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence wanted to keep Hall-Long’s office apprised of queries by the AP about her finance reports. Democrats Albence and Attorney General Kathleen Jennings have said they will not pursue criminal charges against Hall-Long or her husband for campaign finance violations. Hall-Long is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in next month’s primary. She faces New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and former state environmental secretary Collin O’Mara.

