Officials clear homeless encampment at California state beach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials have cleared a growing homeless encampment at Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles. The cleanup operation Thursday was an effort organized by LA City Councilmember Traci Park and the county and comes more than a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom directed state agencies to urgently clear encampments on state land and threatened to take away funding from counties that don’t show improvement on tackling the homelessness crisis. The beach is part of California’s state park system, but the county provides its maintenance and lifeguard services while the city handles policing.

