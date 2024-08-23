US sanctions hundreds of firms accused of supplying Russia’s war machine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sweeping sanctions against hundreds of firms across Russia, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, accusing them of providing products and services that enable Russia’s war effort and aiding its ability to evade sanctions. The sanctions are intended to make good on commitments that President Joe Biden made with his Group of Seven counterparts in Italy this summer to disrupt Russia’s military supply chains and drive up costs for its war machine. Friday’s action is the latest in a series of thousands of sanctions that the U.S. has imposed on Russian firms and their suppliers in other nations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.