US sanctions hundreds of firms accused of supplying Russia’s war machine
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sweeping sanctions against hundreds of firms across Russia, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, accusing them of providing products and services that enable Russia’s war effort and aiding its ability to evade sanctions. The sanctions are intended to make good on commitments that President Joe Biden made with his Group of Seven counterparts in Italy this summer to disrupt Russia’s military supply chains and drive up costs for its war machine. Friday’s action is the latest in a series of thousands of sanctions that the U.S. has imposed on Russian firms and their suppliers in other nations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.