Socorro ISD educators begin annual Walk for Success program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Educators in the Socorro Independent School District will participate in a districtwide callout event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at the SISD Technology Services Center.

The SISD principals, assistant principals, counselors and teachers will personally make phone calls to former students who have not re-enrolled in school, inviting them to return and complete their education.

The callout is the first step in the district's annual outreach program, Walk for Success.

The program aims to reach out to students and their parents, providing information about the opportunities available in SISD and offering guidance on the re-enrollment process.

“Sometimes students experience life challenges that discourage them from pursuing a high school diploma,” SISD Director of Attendance Angelica Hernandez said. “Our role as educators is to identify barriers students may encounter and motivate, encourage, and support them to overcome challenges.”

On Sept. 14, more than 350 administrators, counselors and teachers will visit students’ homes in the district’s neighborhoods in an extra attempt to connect with students and their parents who they were not able to connect with during the callout event.