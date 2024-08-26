Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here’s how

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto back in June. Jansen was in the Blue Jays lineup at catcher and batting in the second inning on June 26 when the game was suspended. He was traded to the Red Sox last month, and on Monday he took his position behind the plate as a pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho completed an at-bat that he started.

