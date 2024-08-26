Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her ‘heart is broken’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mariah Carey’s says her mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day. Carey wrote in a statement Monday that her heart was broken over the “tragic” losses and that she spent the last week with her mother before she died. Carey had a complicated relationship with her mother and a strained relationship with her sister, both of which she detailed in her 2020 memoir. Further details about the singer’s relatives’ causes of death were not immediately available. People Magazine first reported the news of their deaths and Carey’s statement.

