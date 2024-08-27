Biden pushed Gaza pier over warnings it would undercut other aid routes, watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report from a U.S. watchdog says President Joe Biden ordered the construction of a temporary pier to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza earlier this year over warnings from staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development. The report from USAID’s inspector general Tuesday says multiple staffers had expressed concerns that the effort would be difficult to pull off and undercut the agency’s effort to get Israel to open more efficient land routes for aid. The U.S. dismantled the pier this summer after it met a fraction of its aid goals amid repeated weather and security problems. The U.S. National Security Council says the project had “real impact” despite the obstacles.

