Hunt School of Nursing holds White Coat Ceremony for Fall 2024 Class

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health El Paso says they are contining their tradition of welcoming a new cohort of nursing students with the Fall 2024 White Coat Ceremony, as it marks the students' entry into the profession.

They describe that it symbolizes the institution's dedication to cultivating local talent as each student embarks on their journey through the Hunt School of Nursing’s Accelerated B.S.N. program. That is an intensive 16-month program that ends with studentd earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing.



The fall cohort is 68 students, with 57 coming from the El Paso region. The Hunt School of Nursing says they are dedicated to growing local nurses to address the region’s critical nurse shortage and other unique community health needs along the U.S.-Mexico border.



