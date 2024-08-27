Takeaways from AP’s report on clergy abuse scandal in East Timor ahead of Pope Francis’ visit

DILI, East Timor (AP) — When Pope Francis makes his trip to Asia’s youngest country, East Timor, it will make him the second pope to visit after John Paul in 1989, and the first since the country gained independence from Indonesia in 2002. Two clergymen found to have sexually abused children still enjoy widespread support among the overwhelming Catholic people of East Timor, for their staunch support of the country during its bloody struggle for independence. The Associated Press found that most downplay, doubt, or dismiss the claims. Experts say that if Francis chooses to tackle the issue head-on and apologize to the largely-ignored victims, it could be a landmark moment of his papacy.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.