Trump shares social media posts with QAnon phrases and calls for jailing lawmakers, special counsel

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump shared more than a dozen posts on his social media network that call for the trial or jailing of his foes, including House lawmakers who investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol and special counsel Jack Smith. He also posted images that reference the QAnon conspiracy theory. The former president’s string of posts began Tuesday evening after Smith filed a new indictment against him over his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election. The new indictment keeps the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations after a Supreme Court opinion extended broad immunity to former presidents. The flurry of posts was originally shared on Truth Social, the social media network for his most devoted supporters.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.