Dead 8-year-old child found in vehicle of man killed by police on New Hampshire-Maine I-95 bridge

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a man being pursued in the killing of a woman has been fatally shot by police on a bridge that connects the state to Maine, and an 8-year-old child was found shot to death in the man’s car. The Piscataqua River Bridge along Interstate 95 has been closed since about 3 a.m. Thursday and traffic is backed up on both sides. It connects Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine. Attorney General John Formella says a man apparently killed a woman at a home overnight in Troy, New Hampshire, about 100 miles away in the western part of the state, and then drove to the bridge.

