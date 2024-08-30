Nursing home oversight would be tightened under a bill passed in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have approved a bill designed to strengthen the state’s oversight of nursing homes, provide anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ nursing home residents, and help protect against the spread of infectious disease outbreaks. The bill passed Thursday. It would require long-term care facilities to provide staff training on the rights of LGBTQ+ older adults and those living with HIV. It would bar staff from discriminating based on a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, intersex status or HIV status. Long-term care facilities would also be required to develop outbreak response plans to help contain the spread of disease. It’s now awaiting Gov. Maura Healey’s signature.

