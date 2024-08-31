El Paso Harm Reduction Alliance honors Overdose Awareness Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- August 31 is recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day.

The El Paso Harm Reduction Alliance will host a community event this evening to raise awareness about prevention and honor those who lost their lives to overdose.

The evening’s events will include:

· Educational Workshops: Experts will provide information on overdose prevention, recognizing the signs of an overdose, and how to respond in emergency situations.

· Naloxone Training: Free naloxone kits will be distributed, along with training on how to use this life-saving medication.

· Remembrance Ceremony: A candlelight vigil will be held to honor those who have lost their lives to overdose.

· Resources: Local organizations will offer support services and resources for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders.

· Die-In: Participants will simulate the tragic reality of overdose deaths to raise awareness and emphasize the importance of prevention and action.

· Speakers: Notable speakers, including District 2 candidate Veronica Carbajal, will share their insights and experiences.

The events will take place at Memorial Park (1701 N Copia St.) from 7 PM to 9 PM.

All activities are free and open to the public.