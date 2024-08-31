‘Socorro ¡Avanzando!’ seeks to determine best transit approach for city

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Socorro is seeking input from residents, businesses and visitors as it conducts a Transit Development Plan dubbed 'Socorro ¡Avanzando!'

The planning process "includes includes assessing current transit

services, identifying transit needs and improvement options, exploring related

opportunities to improve pedestrian and bike connectivity, and better understanding

riders’ origins and destinations inside and outside the City of Socorro," according to the city.

“Socorro is growing and changing at a pace exceeding the state average,” said

Socorro City Administrators. “As a result, it’s important for the City to better

understand the unique challenges and opportunities it has when it comes to ensuring

high-quality transit service.”

“To understand what Socorro needs, we believe it’s important to listen to Socorro,”

City Administrators said. “In addition to community meetings, in-person interviews,

and pop-ups at community events, we’re making it easy to provide your feedback

without ever leaving home.”

City officials said they would host various opportunities for public feedback over the next few months, in both English and Spanish. They will include public meetings and surveys, and opportunities to comment online via an interactive engagement tool.

The plan is grounded in the city’s recent 2040 Comprehensive Plan process.

“Socorro is a welcoming community that celebrates diversity, preserves its rich

culture and history, and fosters economic growth, environmental stewardship, and a

high quality of life for residents and visitors alike. It stands as a symbol of unity and

prosperity for future generations," said officials.