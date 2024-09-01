Labor Day weather in the Borderland: Mixed conditions and cooler temperatures

EL Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- Today's Borderland weather features a mix of conditions: dry air in the north keeps things storm-free, while moisture and disturbances in the south heighten storm chances near the international boundary.

Expect cooler-than-average temperatures and ample cloud cover across Far West Texas and Southern New Mexico.

Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to dip further, especially in the western regions.

Bonus Event: Looking to stay active and support those affected by the Ruidoso fires? Join the "Run for Ruidoso." For more click here for more information.