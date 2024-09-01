Skip to Content
Labor Day weather in the Borderland: Mixed conditions and cooler temperatures

today at 6:07 AM
EL Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- Today's Borderland weather features a mix of conditions: dry air in the north keeps things storm-free, while moisture and disturbances in the south heighten storm chances near the international boundary.

Expect cooler-than-average temperatures and ample cloud cover across Far West Texas and Southern New Mexico.

Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to dip further, especially in the western regions.

Bonus Event: Looking to stay active and support those affected by the Ruidoso fires? Join the "Run for Ruidoso." For more click here for more information.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

