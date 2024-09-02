A senior Russian military commander detained in a fraud case as investigation widens

A senior Russian military commander has been detained in a fraud case. It’s the latest high-profile arrest in what appears to be a sweeping investigation into abuse of office in Russia’s military leadership. Maj. Gen. Valery Mumindzhanov is deputy commander of the Leningrad Military District and was detained on suspicion of receiving a bribe of hundreds of thousands of dollars. He is the ninth top military figure to be arrested on charges of fraud, bribery or abuse of office in recent months.

